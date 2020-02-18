Is Trenton really the worst state capital?

There’s another Wallethub list out that isn't very kind to New Jersey. This time, all 50 state capitals were ranked as places to live, and Trenton took it on the chin.

Our capital wasn’t just near the bottom, it ranked dead last at #50. See the full report here.

They looked at factors like affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Trenton ranked 49th in economic well-being, 45th in affordability, 39th in education and health, and 38th in quality of life. Trenton was in the bottom five in median household income, percentage of people living in poverty, and unemployment rate. It also ranked dead last among state capitals in percentage of people with at least a bachelor’s degree.

Behind Trenton at the bottom of the rankings were Charleston, WV, Carson City, NV, Baton Rouge, LA, and Hartford, CT.

The top five state capitals to live in, according to Wallethub.com, are

1. Austin, TX

2. Raleigh, NC

3. Madison, WI

4. Denver, CO and

5. Lincoln, NE.

For what it's worth, Albany is 27th, Harrisburg is 39th, and Dover is 41st.

