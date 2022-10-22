Is Toms River the best Halloween town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades.

There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.

My question is, with so much going on in New Jersey, what is the best Halloween town in the Garden State? I see many towns mentioned by various publications as "the best" Halloween town, but I think we have to consider Toms River, right here in Ocean County as the "best" for Halloween fun.

One of my strongest points to nominate Toms River as Jersey's Halloween town is the annual Halloween Parade. According to TomsRiver.org, "Toms River Halloween Parade is the 2nd largest in the world according to Guinness Book of World Records!"

Now that's not just 2nd largest in New Jersey or 2nd largest in America, it's the 2nd largest Halloween parade in the world! Only the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York City is bigger. So just this fact alone makes Toms River the Halloween hot spot for me here in New Jersey.

In addition to the Halloween Parade, Toms River hosts the Scarecrow Walk Downtown and the local businesses downtown paint the windows with students for Halloween, to decorate the downtown sections along Main Street and Washington Street. These additional attractions add futher to why I think Toms River is "Halloween Town" in New Jersey.

By the way, about 100,000 residents will gather in Downtown Toms River for the Annual Toms River Halloween Parade on Halloween October 31st, hosted by Toms River Fire Co. 1.

