Is this the most expensive house in South Jersey?

We often read about expensive real estate in North Jersey (I’m looking at you, Alpine) or in horse country in Monmouth County, but how about South Jersey? And no, it’s nowhere near the Shore.

There is a home listed on Zillow in Cinnaminson with an asking price of $24.9 million.

Oh, but it has been completed yet, so you may have to wait to move in.

According to the listing:

Artisan builders have utilized modern technology and the finest materials in developing a legacy home that is the definition of “one’s home is their castle.”

Every technical detail has been meticulously executed, from the geothermal HVAC system to the radiant heat system to the automobile elevator which brings cars into a specially designed room with a unique ventilation system. The home has more than 40,000 square feet of living space with multiple elevators to easily navigate the 4 floors and features 6 fireplaces.

The listing refers to it as a modern masterpiece.

A dining room “fit for royalty”

A gourmet kitchen “fit for the most discerning chef”

There are a total of six fireplaces in the palatial home

It even has its own pub!

You can have your own personal gym

One of the 7 bedrooms

The master bedroom suite has a pair of walk-in closets

Of course it has a spa-level bathroom (one of 11 bathrooms in the house)

It has a home office built for a CEO

Work on your golf game without leaving the house

It has two pools: on inside, one outside.

With 20% down, you’re monthly payment would be $183,168

