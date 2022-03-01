Is there a war on small business in New Jersey?

It's a valid question for sure. According to our friends at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, 28% of New Jersey businesses may be closing this year with another 31% unsure about the future. That's nearly 2 out of 3 businesses in trouble.

According to one author, Carol Roth, this is a purposeful assault on the middle class as the elites consolidate power and crush the little guy.

She joined me on the air and we discussed the government policy during the past two years and how we can find our way out of the economic hole dug by the government and big corporate.

Here's an excerpt from the post about her book on BookShop.org. Yes, she asked that instead of buying her book on Amazon and further enriching the corporate elite, go to a site that actually supports small community book stores.

In The War on Small Business", entrepreneur Carol Roth unveils the many abuses of power inflicted on small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business owners were thrown in jail for trying to make a living. Individual rights were discarded. Big government did what it does best--intentionally protect the rich and powerful. This is the most underreported story coming out of the pandemic. The government chose winners and losers, who would thrive and who would fight to survive, based on not data or science, but based on clout and connections. - BookShop.org

