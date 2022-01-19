My friend Rik Mehta is ready to fight for small businesses across the Garden State as he pursues a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He knows first hand how businesses have been impacted by lockdowns on top of decades of bad policies, high taxes and over-regulation.

Rik Mehta (via Rik Mehta for New Jersey/Facebook) Rik Mehta (via Rik Mehta for New Jersey/Facebook) loading...

Rik is taking on one of the most entrenched liberal Democrats in D.C.: Frank Pallone.

Pallone has been in Congress for the past three decades, first going to D.C. in 1988. Over his career, he has nearly cornered the market on regulations that hurt small business and represent radical political interests instead of the common sense interests of New Jersey families.

Rik is prepared to take him to task for being a career politician who has grown increasingly out of touch with the problems and solutions for New Jersey families and small businesses.

Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly Press Conference At The Capitol Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

The new map drawn by New Jersey Democrats has the district favoring a Democrat incumbent for sure, but times are changing as small business and education issues are at the forefront of the discussion regardless of party affiliation. The aggressive government overreach of lockdown policies has crushed small businesses in New Jersey.

On the positive side, many entrepreneurs and educators are fighting back. Many are asking incumbents what they did to help struggling communities through the past two years. This is a huge problem for incumbent career politician Frank Pallone.

(Rik Mehta for New Jersey/Facebook) (Rik Mehta for New Jersey/Facebook) loading...

Rik Mehta is up to the challenge and is ready to help average voters transcend party loyalties to bring Democrats and independents into the fold of common-sense policies to New Jersey out of the economic basement.

Listen to our conversation On-Demand:

Here's a look at the new map of the 6th Congressional District.

If you live there and are tired of politics as usual, then check out Rik's website and decide for yourself if it's time for the Red Wave to hit the Jersey shore.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.