This man wants to unseat Cory Booker from Senate — Does he stand a chance?

TRENTON — There's a U.S. Senate race in New Jersey this year, but it might be hard to tell if you're watching for campaign ads on TV or looking for national media coverage.

That's because there really isn't much to speak of.

Polls have shown the Democratic incumbent, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, with a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger, Rik Mehta. Pundits have predicted there's little likelihood of the charismatic former Newark mayor losing to Mehta, a political newcomer with an accomplished background including a law degree and a doctorate in pharmacy.

There are no Senate ads running on broadcast stations in Philadelphia or New York — markets that capture New Jersey — for or against either candidate, according to the Federal Communication Commission's records. Nonpartisan political ratings organizations count New Jersey firmly in the Democrats' column.

Even so, voters looking closely at both top-party candidates will find a lot of contrasts.

