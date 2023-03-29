Is the curfew at the Jersey Shore a good idea? (Opinion)

We had a robust conversation on the air Wednesday regarding the curfew being imposed by Sea Isle City. Kids under the age of 18 will have to be off the streets by 10 p.m. and 18-year-olds at 11 p.m.

Kids are exempted from the curfew if they are accompanied by a parent or if they are headed back and forth to work or in case of emergency.

My initial take is that this is a good idea. Especially when you consider that one of the key enforcement tools is to empower cops to call the kids' parents. The Jersey Shore has to do something about the unruly kids that come in from out of town in large groups. It's disruptive for families and businesses and honestly how many young kids are out that late anyway?

This is one more move by a local town to empower public safety officers to keep unruly, dangerous, and criminal behavior in check.

We all saw what happened with the pop-up car rallies and the deaths in Wildwood. But as some callers explained, it doesn't have to go that far to be a problem.

Unruly teens knowing over flower pots, steaking lawn furniture, and disrupting the peace and quiet of small towns are all things that have to be addressed. I expect that more towns will follow suit.

