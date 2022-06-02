Is Snooki respectable now in NJ? (Opinion)

The borough of Seaside Heights has been trying to cultivate a more family-friendly reputation, limiting the number of bars and nightclubs and tearing down or closing existing ones.

It’s trying to shed its party town image to draw in more visitors and limit the rowdiness it had become known for. An ordinance also limits liquor licenses on the boardwalk to “bona fide” restaurants where preparing and serving food is the main business.

Of course, one of the main drivers of that hard-partying image was the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore.” One of the most notorious miscreants from that show was Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who famously asked “where’s the beach?” while standing right on the boardwalk. She was drunk at the time and was cited for public drunkenness.

Now, she’s profiting off that phrase which is plastered all over merchandise in the new “Snooki Shop” which just opened on the Seaside Heights Boulevard.

So, is Snooki respectable now? Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz previously the USA Today Network NJ:

“As elected leaders and local business owners jointly continue the hard work of redeveloping the Boulevard and transforming Seaside Heights, we are pleased to have Nicole onboard for the journey. Messy Mawma is actually a smart young businesswoman with a great vision for her brand!”

So apparently the new Snooki fits perfectly with what the town is hoping to accomplish.

Has the rowdy partier’s reputation been rehabilitated? On her website, she hawks her own line of wines and advertises it like this:

“I’m so excited to share my Messy Mawma wines with you, as the perfect partners-in-crime for a good time. I can’t wait to hear what you think! Keep it messy, Mawmas.”

Apparently, Snooki is still up for a good time.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving