Is Smashburger coming to Freehold? The answer is: maybe; okay, let’s change that to hopefully.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the township is considering a proposal to build a new Smashburger in a shopping center at Rte. 9 and Elton-Adelphia Road.

The proposed facility would include a drive-thru window for people who have ordered on the app and are just picking up their food.

I’ve eaten at the Smashburger in Brick, and they are really good; if you’re not familiar with the chain, here is how they describe their product:

Made to order, our burgers are built different. Our smasher perfects the caramelizing process, creating a delicious crispiness on every burger’s edges. Topped with fresh, bold ingredients, you’re getting more flavor per burger and more savor per bite. Now that’s smashing it.

Compared to some other burger chains, Smashburger hasn’t been around that long as they were founded in 2007, but are now opening about 20 new stores a year.

Their menu features:

signature 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers grilled in an open kitchen easily viewable by customers, serving up signature options such as the Classic Smash, Double Bacon Smash, Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger, on line alongside both grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh crisp salads and signature side items such as Brussels sprouts, rosemary drizzled SmashFries® and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

