Is lifting wipers away from windshield before snow a good idea?

Do you even lift, bro?

No, not that, we’re talking windshield wipers. To lift or not to lift - that is the question. I’m not sure when I first saw this ritual of pulling windshield wiper arms up and away from the windshield before a snowstorm. All I know is I didn’t see people doing this twenty years ago.

The theory of course is it will keep the rubber blades from freezing to the glass. Enough people now do this that you could know a snowstorm is coming without ever hearing a weather report.

So should you do it?

Here’s why it works. Did you ever forget your wipers were on when you last shut down your engine so you start the ignition only to hear that awful sound of your wiper motor straining as the arms are stuck in place? Leaving them up and away from the windshield prevents motor burnout. It also keeps you from damaging the rubber on the blades if they’re frozen to the glass. Not to mention it makes clearing the snow off your windshield much easier.

Here’s why it doesn’t work. Leaving your wiper arms up and away means you’re putting tension on the very springs that hold your blades firmly on the glass. Over time they can be less effective and so can your wipers. Also, it encourages vandalism. I’m always shocked there aren’t parking lots filled with twisted wipers when people do this.

Now AAA says the thing about springs being weakened isn’t true but I know someone who says it happened to them.

So help settle the debate. Do you lift, bro? Take our poll below.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.



Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021