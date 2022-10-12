Is it really fall in NJ without this competition?

Pumpkin season is upon us and if you don’t like consuming it, you may as well still get to play with it.

Pumpkin carving is one of my favorite fall activities and my kids and I have become the most amazing pumpkin sculptor over the years.

One of the biggest pumpkin carving events is coming soon to New Jersey and you will want to reserve your spot.

After all, can it be fall without pumpkin carving? And the bonus prize of all those roasted pumpkin seeds?

Cranford’s great pumpkin carve-out will be occurring on Oct. 22, and the community will be celebrating its 8th year of pumpkin carving.

The event is taking place at Hanson Park and is free to anyone to enter.

All that you have to do is carve your pumpkin and drop it off at the park on the 22nd between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All of the pumpkins will be lit and put on display for the community to enjoy before judging.

Cash awards will be given to the funniest, scariest and most original pumpkin, and there will be multiple age categories to keep it fair.

This year there will also be a family category if you are looking to enter a group pumpkin rather than your own.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a surprise Halloween-themed movie as soon as the sun goes down.

Families can enjoy the movie along with some hot cider and cookies while they wait for competition results.

This is a great event that brings attention to New Jersey artists as well as other creatives who love the spooky season.

