Is it legal to flash your headlights at another car in New Jersey?

Flashing your headlights at another car can be a helpful way to communicate with other drivers, or even warn them of potential danger.

But is it actually legal to do this in New Jersey?

The short answer is yes, it is legal to flash your headlights in NJ. However, there are some caveats to this rule.

For example, it is illegal to flash your headlights in order to interfere with the vision of other drivers.

This means it is not legal to flash your headlights in an attempt to blind other drivers, or in a manner that could be seen as harassment or intimidation.

It is also important to note that flashing your headlights can be seen as a form of communication, so it can be subject to the same laws as other forms of communication.

For example, if a driver flashes their headlights in order to warn other drivers of a police officer ahead, this may be seen as a form of obstruction of justice and could lead to legal consequences in other states.

But in 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one’s headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment.

It is legal to flash your headlights at another car in New Jersey.

However, it is important to use this form of communication judiciously and ensure that it is not used in a manner that could be seen as harassment or intimidation.

Additionally, flashing your headlights should always be done with consideration for other drivers.

