Irvington, NJ man arrested for running $1M car theft trafficking ring
NEWARK — A 19-year-old from neighboring Irvington who was arrested following a car crash in this city in March is now charged with trafficking a dozen vehicles at a value of more than $1 million.
The New Jersey State Police on Thursday announced charges of eluding, assault by auto, obstruction, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, and leading an auto theft trafficking network against Tyquan Black, who was not injured in that March 20 crash.
On that date, State Police said, troopers from the Totowa station were notified that a Porsche Cayenne had been stolen out of Wyckoff, in Bergen County.
Porsche was able to update State Police on the vehicle's location via GPS technology, and troopers tracked it to an intersection in Newark, from which they say Black ran a red light and struck a nearby ambulance.
In Thursday's release, State Police did not identify any other individuals suspected of being involved in the ring.
Black has been detained in the Essex County Jail.
