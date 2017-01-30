TRENTON — With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries affected people around the world — including many from New Jersey.

Airports around the country grappled with confusion and misunderstanding after Trump's executive order — which also temporarily halts all refugee admissions to the U.S., and indefinitely halts admission of Syrian refugees — was signed Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear over the weekend whether Green Card holders were to be granted admission or how those with dual citizenship would be evaluated, and several officials reported inconsistent and conflicting applications of the rules.

Late Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent U.S. residency Green Cards would not be barred — though officials have said they will face extra screening. Officials also clarified Sunday that dual citizens of targeted countries and other countries would likely be allowed through.

As officials sought to clarify the policy throughout the weekend and Monday, a series of legal challenges also left its fate unclear.

Jim Goodness, spokesman for the Newark Archdiocese, which announced plans in December to resettle refugees from Syria and other nations in North Jersey, said the archdiocese is talking with Catholic Charities about the next step.with the program.

"None of the families or individuals have arrived yet. The first ones are expected in March," Goodness said, adding that preparations continue for their arrival. "We are still working for it but we have not been told yes or no at this point."

He described things as "nebulous" at the moment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to remove information that is no longer up-to-date.

Reporting by the Associated Press was used in this post.

