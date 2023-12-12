AG’s office investigates Elizabeth, NJ double fatal crash between car, taxi
🔴 Police briefly pursued a vehicle after shots were fired in Elizabeth Sunday morning
🔴 The vehicle slammed into a taxi running a red light at Route 1 & 9
🔴 The cab driver and a passenger were killed in the crash
ELIZABETH — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating Sunday’s double fatal crash in which a taxi was violently struck by a car that sped through a red light.
Video posted by NBC 4 New York shows the cab being hit on the driver's side as it crossed the intersection of East Grand and Spring streets (Routes 1 & 9) around 5:40 a.m.
The speeding car was a “vehicle of interest” after gunshots were heard fired minutes before in the area of Fourth Avenue and Centre Street in Elizabeth.
Police briefly pursued the car before the fatal collision that killed the taxi driver and a female passenger, according to the Attorney General's office.
Two of three people in the speeding vehicle were arrested and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, while the third person was still at large on Tuesday.
A review of the fatal crash was required by state law, as it happened during an interaction with law enforcement.
Cab driver identified by family
The family of the cab driver identified him to CBS New York as Juan Carlos Alvear and set up a makeshift memorial at the intersection of the crash. A GoFundMe page has been created to help send Alvear’s body to his native Ecuador for burial.
Nephew David Yepez said his uncle came to the U.S. 26 years ago and loved his family and friends.
"It has been rough for our family, for sure. But we're relieved that it seems he didn't suffer. I hope whoever did this pays for their actions," Yepez told CBS New York.
