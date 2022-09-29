‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ

Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week.

The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.

"Fire Department suspects this was intentionally set. Thanks to their swift response, this was knocked down in minutes with no injuries," reporter Sholomo Schorr tweeted.

The Lakewood Scoop reported kids may be responsible for the fire.

Yahr said the Ocean County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Schorr on his Twitter profile says he writes about New Jersey politics for the Lakewood Shopper and freelances for The New York Times.

Fire Tuesday morning at a Jewish school

A fire burned several trailers used as classrooms at the Mesivta Tiferes School Jewish school on Cross Street during the Rosh Hashanah holiday early Tuesday, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.

The fire, described by the department as "stubborn," spread to a wood building next to the trailers.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year holiday celebration and is the start of several major holidays for the faith in the next few weeks. Yom Kippur is Oct. 5 followed by Sukkot on Oct. 10 and 11.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of this fire as well. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is also investigating, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Prosecutor's Office on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Fire at the Mesivta Tiferes School in Lakewood 9/27/22 Fire at the Mesivta Tiferes School in Lakewood 9/27/22 (Lakewood Fire Department) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

