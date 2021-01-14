Instagram pages to follow this year

Anyone who has listened to me for any length of time knows how much I love Instagram. But when 2020 came to a close I started to get a little tired of it. Nothing on instagram was sparking my interest, and I began to feel as if there was a lack of creative, new content. Because of this, I started to search for accounts that made me want to click back onto Instagram, and fortunately enough I found a few.

The Good Quote (@Thegoodquote)

I stumbled upon this after one of my favorite celebrities posted something that resonated with me. I began to stalk the account, screenshotting many of the posts that I was reading as reminders to myself. I also like how a lot of the quotes are anonymous as it allows you to focus in on the wording rather than picking apart why a certain someone said it.

Overheard New Jersey (@Overheardnewjersey)

This account is for anyone with a relatable sense of humor and who is from New Jersey. Overheard New Jersey posts bizarre quotes heard by people in New Jersey and some are unbelievable. This account exists for many other states as well, making it an endless hole of ridiculousness.

Diet Starts Tomorrow (@DietStartsTomorrow)

Struggling to keep up with your diet? You’re not alone. Diet Starts Tomorrow is an instagram page that posts relatable yet hilarious quotes relating to exercise, diet culture and even mental health. While the posts are meant to be funny and tease readers, it is not to make anyone feel bad about themselves. There is almost a comfort in the fact that they have 324k followers. Makes you realize you’re not the only one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.