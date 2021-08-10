Insomnia Cookies lands at another NJ college town

There are going to be some more happy, hungry college kids.

Insomnia Cookies, also known for its ice cream, cakes and late-night hours, is opening its third New Jersey location in another college town.

The famous cookie chain with over 100 locations nationwide is open in New Brunswick on Easton Avenue on Rutgers' College Avenue campus.

Insomnia Cookies is known to open shop near many college campuses around the country to target students who are night owls with a sweet tooth, especially around exam time.

The cookie shop will operate and deliver treats until at least midnight, and until 3 a.m. on certain school nights.

Insomnia Cookies at Campus Town near TCNJ in Ewing. Photo Credit: Annette Petriccione

Some popular cookie flavors include chocolate chunk, double chocolate mint, snickerdoodle, peanut butter chip, salted caramel, s'mores, confetti deluxe, oatmeal chocolate walnut and vegan flavors.

Insomnia Cookies is also located in Hoboken between Washington Street and Pier A Park and in Ewing on Main Street in Campus Town just south of The College of New Jersey's main entrance.

The company's first brick-and-mortar store opened in New York in 2006.