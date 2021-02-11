Inside Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion

We keep hearing about how hot the real estate market in New Jersey is, but at least one celebrity is having trouble selling her Saddle River mansion: Rosie O’Donnell.

According to a story in the New York Post, the former talk show host first listed the home in 2015, but, so far, no takers. She bought in 2013 for $6.3 million. It is now listed at $5.995 million.

The Realtor.com listing describes the property as a stunning English Country Estate situated on over 5+ manicured acres completely renovated and expanded in 2000's with no expense spared. Some of the amenities include Inground pool with grotto waterfall, plunge pool, Jacuzzi spa, separate full service year round guesthouse with covered dining, living room/bedroom, 2 baths, laundry and kitchen, natural gas generator that incorporates the entire estate, basketball court/huge additional parking area, gated and fenced property, elevator, 3 car garage with artist studio which can be converted for an additional 2 cars.

Take a look inside the home in the gallery below.

Check out Rosie O'Donnell's Saddle River mansion

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.