Insanely popular Mediterranean eatery opening 2nd NJ location

In an exciting expansion announcement, a popular fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Delran, following the success of its Livingston location.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is set to open at Hartford Corners, promising an enticing menu that caters to all tastes, according to an article on re-nj.

What's on the menu at Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh?

People are going crazy for the diverse offerings at Garbanzo.

From stuffed pitas and laffas to traditional gyros, bowls, plates and salads. There's something to please every palate. This Mediterranean gem, already beloved in Philly, brings flavors from one of the healthiest regions globally, maintaining authentic recipes that have stood the test of time.

Eating at Garbanzo

According to their website, what sets Garbanzo apart is their commitment to using unaltered, responsibly sourced ingredients straight from nature. Staples like olive oil, paprika, and hummus infuse each dish with earthy, wholesome flavors. Keeping things simple, clean, and healthy.

The ordering process is straightforward. Choose an entrée, select your protein, and you've got your price. With options like chicken, falafel, steak, (and mushrooms for vegetarians,) there's a protein for everyone.

Then, customize your rice bowl, gyro, stuffed pita, or salad with fillings that include traditional hummus, roasted eggplant spread, garbanzo beans, an array of fresh vegetables, and more.

Top it off with your choice of sauces, including their signature white sauce, a creamy Mediterranean garlic dill sauce, or the zesty signature red sauce.

But it's not just about the main dishes. Garbanzo offers great sides and desserts to complement your meal.

And for animal lovers, there's a heartwarming commitment to animal welfare. By 2025, or even sooner, all chicken will be Global Animal Partnership (GAP) certified and processed using more humane methods.

The restaurant also pledges to source turkey and pork from farms with independent animal welfare certifications recognized by the ASPCA Shop With Your Heart program, according to their website.

With 40 successful locations already, it's no surprise that Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is rapidly becoming one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants in the country.

Now, it's South Jersey's turn to enjoy the delectable flavors and ethical values that have captured the hearts of diners nationwide.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

