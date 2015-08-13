LACEY — There's a new way to beat the heat this summer at the Jersey Shore with an inflatable water park opening in Ocean County.

The attraction installed at Lake Barnegat has a "soft opening" set for Saturday, June 22, with a ribbon cutting ceremony next Saturday, June 29, at noon, according to township administrator Veronica Laureigh.

Admission to the inflatable water park will be $10 an hour for Lacey residents who already have a season beach badge (which is $5).

For non-residents visiting the township, the hourly fee to use the course is $15.

The water park is for use by swimmers ages 8 and older, with a minimum height requirement, Laureigh said.

Life vests are required and are provided by the township at the course.

The township bought the inflatable equipment from Commercial Recreation Specialists.

new inflatable water park in Lacey (courtesy Jason Price)

​

