Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
The boy was taken to Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell and then transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he died a few days later. His injuries included skull fractures and brain bleeding.
DiBlasio did not disclose the name of the day care facility.
"DJ was being watched by someone who was trusted with his care," according to a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral and legal expenses.
"Our family has hired an attorney to investigate exactly what happened to DJ, and we will not stop until we get all the answers," the family said on the GoFundMe page.
The page identifies his parents as Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr., who are engaged.
Dominic's death has been reported to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency as well as the state Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit.
Registered child care providers in New Jersey may care for up to five children in their home, according to the Department of Children and Families. Caring for six or more children under the age of 13 requires a license.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
