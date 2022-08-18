EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.

The boy was taken to Capital Health Medical Center in Hopewell and then transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he died a few days later. His injuries included skull fractures and brain bleeding.

DiBlasio did not disclose the name of the day care facility.

"DJ was being watched by someone who was trusted with his care," according to a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral and legal expenses.

"Our family has hired an attorney to investigate exactly what happened to DJ, and we will not stop until we get all the answers," the family said on the GoFundMe page.

The page identifies his parents as Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr., who are engaged.

Dominic's death has been reported to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency as well as the state Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit.

Registered child care providers in New Jersey may care for up to five children in their home, according to the Department of Children and Families. Caring for six or more children under the age of 13 requires a license.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.