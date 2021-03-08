Indoor Nerf gun arena coming to New Jersey

There will soon be Nerf darts flying around New Jersey. A new Nerf arena is coming to the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the new business is call Pups of War and is planning on opening next month. The facility will be set up with a theme of New Jersey & New York, with a replica of the George Washington Bridge as well as other New Jersey staples like a pizzeria and bagel shop; the Jersey Shore will also be represented. There are ramps and hiding places to wage Nerf war, using foam darts and balls. The arena is open for ages 3 and up, but there are different levels for different ages and skill levels; you can rent Nerf blasters or bring your own.

Pups of War bills itself as NJ’s Premier Nerf & Foam Dart Pro Shop & Arena and has two other locations in Hawaii. I don’t know who came up with the concept, but I think it’s genius. Getting kids up off the couch, running around shooting each other with Nerf guns; I would have loved that as a kid. They specialize in birthday parties and group events.

Their website says Pups of War provides a SAFE, ACCESSIBLE and FUN option for building camaraderie. Friendly competition is always a positive. A team that smiles together will work better together, hands down.

One of the Hawaii locations even has a mobile version that brings the Nerf war to you. No official grand opening has been announced, but Daniel Hazlehurst, vice president of regional operations for Pups of War, told MyCentralJersey.com that a soft launch is planned for mid to late April.

