Indoor go-kart track coming to American Dream mega-mall in NJ

After a slow start, more and more openings are being announced for the American Dream mega-mall in the Meadowlands.

The latest business to reveal plans for the mall is the Skip Barber Racing School, which will be opening its first go-kart academy there. The 40,000 square foot facility is under construction with the goal of opening before the end of the year. Participants as young as five will be allowed to race on the track.

“We could not be more excited to open our first SBRS karting academy within this unrivaled entertainment/retail center – what a great fit,” said Dan DeMonte, CMO of Skip Barber Racing School. “We’ve trained some of the best in motorsports and will bring this same dedication to excellence by providing karting fans with the ultimate racing experience.”

According to the Skip Barber website: “Skip Barber Racing School has trained over 350,000 drivers through its fully integrated system of driving schools, racing schools, and private events. Its alumni have taken podiums in all facets of motorsports, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, SCCA, SRX, World Challenge, and IMSA. Skip Barber will bring this vast racing and driving expertise to go-karting fans of all ages looking to test their abilities at Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy at American Dream.”

The school already operates the New Jersey Motorsports Park in South Jersey.

The announcement comes just after the mall announced the opening of the Avenue, the luxury brand area, for Sep. 17; it will feature stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany.

The giant Ferris wheel is also expected to open in September.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

