An 18-year-old Asbury Park resident has been formerly charged with torturing, sexually abusing, and killing his pet cat.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday that a grand jury returned an indictment against Bani Mezquititla, who has been in custody since charges were first announced.

The case began on March 2 when a concerned citizen brought the body of a dead cat to police headquarters in Asbury Park. Police and the Monmouth County SPCA soon determined that the cat belonged to Mezquititla.

According to details presented during a detention hearing, which was recorded by the Asbury Park Press, Mezquititla confessed to having sex with the cat, named Ellie, and torturing her in numerous ways.

According to prosecutors, it was Mezquititla's roommate that reported the abuse to police. She said that Mezquitila had shown her videos of the torture.

Mezquititla was arrested on the same day the investigation was initiated, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information related to this matter is being asked to contact Asbury Park Police Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-502-4582, SCPA Chief of Law Enforcement Michael Goldfarb at 732-542-0040, or SPCA Lt. Michael Magliozzo at 732-440-4538.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

