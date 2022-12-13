Incredible Ice festival returning to New Jersey

They say when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade; well, when winter gives you cold weather, the people in Mt. Holly, NJ, have an ice festival. More accurately, a fire and ice festival.

The 2023 Fire and Ice Festival will be held on Jan. 28th in the Burlington County town.

The fire is supplied in a couple of ways: there is a chili contest (for professional chefs only!) to find the finest chili in Burlington County and there will also be fire dancers to turn up the heat.

In addition to bragging rights, the chili cook-off winner gets $250

Some of the “fire” is supplied by the fire dancers

Any festival with a carved Yoda has to be pretty cool

The festival was scrubbed last year due to a state of emergency (blizzard!), but is back for 2023!

The ice blocks are custom carved for participating patrons

The ice carvings are spectacular

Don’t be surprised if some unusual animals make an appearance

Just about the time of year when you start getting cabin fever, this terrific festival comes along to cure your winter blues

If you want to sponsor an ice block or just need directions to the festival, their website is: fireandicefestival.com.

