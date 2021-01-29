Incredible fundraiser for a tremendous cause this weekend (Opinion)

This weekend you can witness an amazing feat by some incredibly generous and strong people raising funds for childhood cancer.

The foundation is Infinite Love and they are 100% volunteer run.

More than 200 riders will get on their Peloton bikes starting Saturday morning at 9:30 and ride 24 hours until 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

We heard from one of the participants, Andrea, a mom from Middleton, who is excited to be a part of the fund raiser and hoping to get as many people as she can to pledge their support for this great organization and tremendous cause.

If you've ever had a child with a serious illness or know someone who has, you know the overwhelming amount of time, money and energy it can take from a family. There is no better charity to give your hard-earned money to in New Jersey and this organization is filled with and run by some incredibly caring and hardworking folks.

This is their first annual Spin 4 Kids event and they're hoping to make up some lost ground.

With the pandemic over the past year, fundraising has been extremely challenging. This should be a great event for people to participate, watch and give. If you'd like to watch or participate or find out more about what these amazing people do, please check out the links below.

Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer on Facebook

Flipcause.com

Greatnonprofits.org

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.