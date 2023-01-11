Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale

When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.

He claimed that his full-time residence actually WAS the capital city. That was his story and he was sticking to it.

But who could blame him?

Stockton, New Jersey, is one of those places that you can drive through and feel like you’re in another era.

Its gorgeous architecture along with expensive manicured lawns, gorgeous greenery and treed properties can make you feel like you’re in a historical novel.

Residents of Stockton tend to maintain the charm of yesteryear in their homes and pride of homeownership is evident throughout the bucolic tree-lined streets.

Once owned by the Roebling family, where John A. Roebling, was the civil engineer behind the Brooklyn Bridge and numerous other suspension bridges, the home, called Red Bridge Farm, is unparalleled in its historic grandeur and is for sale.

With the feel of a 19th-century stone farmhouse Red Bridge Farm is actually three residences.

The main fieldstone home boasts 4 bedrooms, and 3 1/2 baths and there’s also a stone writer's cottage with fireplace, and separate caretaker's apartment (above a heated 2-car garage).

And the Roeblings weren’t the only wealthy NJ family who lives there.

Originally built in 1805, Red Bridge Farm was also home to two generations of the storied Rittenhouse family who were considered the founders of America's paper industry.

In the 1980s, the owners commissioned a modern addition by celebrated architect Manuel Fernandez-Casteleiro (designer of Battery Park City and Soho's Dean & Deluca) featuring huge expanses of glass and a custom gourmet chef’s kitchen.

Purchased by Palmer and his wife in 2005, the property, which sits along the Wickecheoke Creek, has terraced gardens, a saltwater pool, all-weather tennis court, pool house with a spa shower and wet bar.

All 6,950 square feet of this gorgeous dream home and its over 16 acres can be yours for $2.2 million.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

