Inauguration Day, let’s talk super-spreader chili

It was a struggle on the air Wednesday morning to get anyone to talk about the inauguration. I guess that when your mom told you that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all, she was right.

Forgetting whether you voted for Biden or Trump, the "optics" of Wednesday's event were horrific for free Americans. Troops deployed, despite no credible threat. Actually one of the reasons we know there wasn't a credible threat of violence is because the troops were deployed. Nothing against the courageous folks who sign up for the National Guard, but they are not exactly the highest and best trained members of our armed services.

You would think that if there was a credible threat, the Secret Service would be well equipped to protect the president and guests and if the threat was more broad, there are highly trained counter terrorism forces within the Army, FBI and Navy Seals. But here we are. A witch hunt against anyone who was near the Capitol on January 6th when a combination of idiots (see viking costume), Trump supporters and members of BLM/Antifa were seen bursting into the Capitol. On several videos since released, Capitol Police are seen waving protestors inside and opening doors and gates. The Viking guy was actually seen on video escorted into the Senate Chamber by a cop! Of course, the news fails to report these pesky facts so you are left with a picture of an insurgency which has lead to an outright suppression of free speech, accusations of treason against Senators who voted against certifying the Electoral College, based on credible evidence of irregularities, and people losing their jobs and facing arrest as agitators.

We don't hear anything in the news about Ashli Babbitt, the young Air Force Vet who was killed (I say murdered) in cold blood by an officer (not identified despite being on video) who left a covered position and shot the woman who at the time was already surrounded by armed police officers.

There are so many unanswered questions about the event and most will likely never be answered. Instead the loyal opposition will have to go underground to communicate and plan how to turn this country around by 2022 and 2024. With most Republican/Trump voters thinking that something was off about the election, if not outright stolen, that opposition will only grow as the forces in power now crack down even harder. Scary times for sure if you oppose the group think of the ruling class.

For me, I'm not wearing a mask and will not be keeping any distance while hosting a super-spreader event and cooking chili this weekend. I will wash my hands however before and during the cooking process. Next week we'll start talking about taking back our state and country.

