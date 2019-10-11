Tex-Mex Spicy Chili recipe — Foodie Friday

Fall weather has finally arrived and Henry and I are feeling a little chili!

Every cook should be able to make a basic chili. (email me and I'll send you my basic recipe) Once you have mastered this simple dish, you can begin adding different ingredients to make a chili that is as unique as you are! There are endless combinations of chili and the one I’m showing you today is one of my favorites. It’s a Tex-Mex chili that features spicy chorizo sausage and the sweetness of Jersey Fresh corn.

This spicy chili takes only a few minutes to prepare, and gets only more delicious the longer keep it in your slow cooker. If you prefer a little less heat, you can replace the smoked paprika with regular paprika, and reduce the adobo sauce to a teaspoon. You can also substitute regular pork or turkey sausage to reduce the spice. I’ve also added in chopped green peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, or any other fresh veggies you might have in your garden.

Please like and share the video so we can continue to build our culinary community. Henry and I love to read your comments and see photos of you own creations!

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s made.

Shopping List:

2lbs Chorizo sausage (crumbled)

2 cans diced tomatoes (do not drain)

2 cans black beans (rinsed and drained)

2 cups sweet corn

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp chipotle powder

1 tbsp ground oregano

1 tbsp salt and pepper (or to taste)

1 chopped roasted chili pepper (in adobo sauce)

1 tbsp adobo sauce

2 ½ garlic cloves (minced)

2 med onions (chopped)

3 cups chicken stock

