In time for Halloween — this is New Jersey’s biggest fear

With Halloween just around the corner, fears are top of mind.

The folks at Casino.ca set out to figure out the most consuming fears in each state in the U.S..

Shockingly the biggest fear for those of us in the Garden State isn’t a Trenton politician, our mismanaged roads, or our property taxes.

What are the most popular fears in the United States?

😱 Death reigns as America's biggest fear, dominating in 17 states

😱 Heights claims the 2nd spot, lurking in 8 states and districts

😱 Snakes slither into 3rd place, causing anxiety in 6 states

😱 Public speaking and enclosed spaces tie for 4th place, each haunting 4 states

😱 Failure and spiders round out the top 5 list, each feared in 2 states

3% of the 3,000 respondents claimed to be completely without fear, which I find insane.

Enclosed spaces scary in NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Enclosed spaces scary in NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

As for us in New Jersey, our biggest fear is enclosed spaces.

One respondent even said that they were so determined to avoid a cramped elevator that they went up 67 flights of stairs just to make it to an interview.

Wow.

Here’s an unsettling statistic from the study: the average American thinks about their biggest fear around four times a week.

When asked if they would hypothetically face their fears for a payment of $1,000, people were pretty divided:

😱 33% said they’d only take the plunge if guaranteed safety

😱 27% flat-out declined

😱 24% were willing to embrace their fears for the cash

😱 16% said they needed to think it over

