In NJ it’s not about gun safety, it’s about control (Opinion)

Last week, while most everybody in the state was preparing for the big holiday, Gov. Murphy took another step to take away your rights and your safety.

Many of you have heard of the Supreme Court decision that struck down and called out laws like the ones in New Jersey laws for being unconstitutional.

It reaffirmed the right for a person to bear arms to protect themselves from harm from others.

The New Jersey Legislature, as it is comprised, and Gov. Murphy, especially, were not about to let that happen. They took the most extreme measures to make sure that innocent law-abiding citizens would have a near-impossible time trying to comply with laws in the state just to keep themselves safe.

Many other states allow people to carry firearms who are background-checked, trained and properly licensed.

New Jersey will have none of that. Under the guise of public safety and gun safety, they have made all of us more vulnerable and less safe.

So, it’s clear it’s not about safety. It’s about control!

The governor has armed the state troopers by his side, almost around the clock. This Legislature is fully protected when they go to work. But not average citizens. They want to have control over your life and your circumstance.

Fortunately, lawsuits were immediately filed to block this latest act of tyranny.

The more independence and freedom you have, the less important and powerful they are. It’s disgusting and outrageous. What is more disgusting and outrageous is how gullible, cowardly and feeble-minded much of the electorate is in buying this nonsense.

Even when the Supreme Court ruled that our laws violated the cConstitution, our Legislature and governor worked full-time to make sure they kept us under their thumb and vulnerable to criminals.

You may not be a fan of guns. You may not even be a fan of the Constitution. But you have to understand both of those things would’ve kept you freer and safer than any other population on the planet.

We are allowing people like Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature to take that from us and further erode our freedoms in a society that is rapidly deteriorating.

Thanks, Murphy! Nice hair! Good luck in Washington. Wait, I take that back. I hope you fail in your quest for more power and control after using New Jersey as your stepping stone onto the national stage.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

