In New Jersey, your property is not your property (Opinion)

Private property rights are at the core of our republic and most civilized, advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much.

A Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to get permission from his neighbors to hunt on his/her OWN land! As Joe Biden would say, "no joke".

The law would require the landowner to “provide written notice to and obtain written confirmation from the owners and occupants of adjacent properties prior to any hunting activities,” according to OutdoorLife magazine.

That written notice must include the date, time, and length of the proposed hunt, and it must be delivered to neighboring properties at least 24 hours in advance of any hunting activities. This would include hunting with a bow and arrow as well.

Once again, ON YOUR OWN LAND.

I'm sure some constituent who just moved from the city or doesn't like the sound of guns pestered the assemblywoman to "do something" about the horrible brutes that hunt near them.

This happens all the time with people who move out of densely populated spaces into rural suburbs and complain about the things that people do in those kinds of areas.

Those people should shut up and go back to your crowded city/town/suburb with a convenience store every 200 yards and no one wearing camo at your local market. And certainly, nobody is killing animals and shooting guns in your neighborhood.

Sometimes as a legislator, it's best to tell their whiny constituents to "just deal with it" if no one is getting hurt and give them a pocket copy of the Constitution for stopping by.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

