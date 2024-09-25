In case it’s on your bucket list, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile hits NJ

You know, those typical bucket list items. Go skydiving once. Take an Alaskan cruise. Visit the Great Pyramid of Giza.

See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Hey, SOMEone must have it on their bucket list. Put it this way. Even if it’s not on your list, if you knew it was only a few towns away from making a public appearance and you had nothing better to do, you might be tempted to see this crazy contraption you’ve only seen pictures of all your life.

Well, the legendary promotional vehicle representing the iconic hot dog brand is going to be making several stops in New Jersey this weekend.

The first stop is Friday, September 27, at ShopRite at 125 Route 206 in Newton. The 27-foot wiener will be there from 10 am until 1 pm.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Kicks Off Summer Tour Getty Images loading...

Then they move on to Sparta Township at the ShopRite at 18 North Village Boulevard from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The crew will be back at it on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the ShopRite at 272 Highway 202/31 North in Flemington from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Whoa! Really? Uh, now I have to rethink this whole mockery. I live there! That’s a store I frequent! Do I dare go visit the enormous Wienermobile? I mean, when do you get another chance? Hmm.

Oscar Mayer Wieners Vist Chicago school Getty Images loading...

Finally, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Greenwich Township that same day at the ShopRite at 1207 Route 22 from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Did you know the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been around since 1936? The promotions crew that travels the country serving as brand ambassadors are called Hot Doggers. According to Wikipedia, for a brief time in 2023, it was renamed the Frankmobile. Due to a public backlash, they quickly returned to the rightful name of Wienermobile.

Cancel culture, and keep your hands off our Wienermobile!

There’s not just one Wienermobile. There’s a fleet of them that travel the country. Your chance to finally see one is this weekend at the above places and times.

