Important health alert if you got beef recipes from HelloFresh

A health alert was issued about ground beef included in HelloFresh meal kits because of a possible connection to E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert about the possibly contaminated ground beef shipped to subscribers between July 2 and July 21. An outbreak that likely began with ground beef is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several state public health departments.

The alert did not disclose where the outbreak occurred and how many were reported. The New Jersey Department of Health on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The product affected by the alert is10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages labeled “Ground Beef 85% LEAN/15% fat” with codes EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155 on the side of the packaging.

The ground beef packages bear “EST.46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.

E. coli symptoms develop usually within two to eight days of ingesting the germ.

It can be prevented by thorough hand washing after using the bathroom or changing a diaper, before and after food preparation, and after contact with animals.

HelloFresh is a German company that is the largest meal kit provider in the United States. It has three facilities in New Jersey in Newark, Swedesboro and Totowa.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

