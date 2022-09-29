Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to American Dream

The traveling exhibit, “Beyond Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience” will be coming to the American Dream mega-mall this December.

The show, which was recently in Atlantic City, allows guests to witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

“An imaginative and fully immersive adventure, ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work,” said Mathieu St-Arnaud, of Normal Studio, in a news release. “Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses.”

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection,” says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

Van Gogh Miami via Facebook

According to a release from the mall,

The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And, hearing the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score drives an unmatched narrative experience.

The exhibit, which has sold over 4 million tickets during its worldwide tour, comes to American Dream in East Rutherford starting Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 29.

