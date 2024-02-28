I’m shocked at what my childhood home is worth now

I was feeling sad and nostalgic, I guess. For whatever reason I looked up my childhood home on the real estate site Zillow.com.

I knew from years ago there were some pictures of the inside even though it was off market. Much like Springsteen’s habit of driving past his old homes I suppose this was the internet version of that.

The pics were there. But the estimated value of the home is what shocked me.

SEE ALSO: NJ intellectual calls Trump supporters something shocking

First, what the heck, you want to see where I mostly grew up? I say mostly because this is where I lived from 3 until 10. My family didn’t own it. They rented. I grew up more on the poor side. When we moved it was because the owner of the home died and his sister who inherited the property wanted it sold, which my family couldn’t afford. The sale price back then was $34,000.

Keep that figure in mind.

OK, so this was my home.

Zillow Zillow loading...

That’s the Rahway Intermediate School looming large right behind it. We just called it junior high then.

Zillow Zillow loading...

This was almost the entire first floor. The only thing you’re not seeing yet is the kitchen. The house is only 1,204 square feet.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Then the kitchen. Back by where that fridge is now was our landline wall phone. Cell phones weren’t around yet.

Zillow Zillow loading...

My old bedroom. Did I mention this place had no central air? At least there was a window unit AC whenever this pic was taken, so apparently it remained the case. We didn’t even have those. Just one window fan in the whole place and my dad’s room got that.

But it was home. You don’t miss what you never had.

Now, with today’s real estate market, this little place in Rahway, New Jersey according to Zillow.com is estimated to be worth $419,200. No wonder young people are finding it impossible to live here.

I just find it shocking where the markets have gone and all the changes that have taken place. Or is it that I’m shocked at all the changes that have taken place with me?

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning more than $200,000 in annual income, meaning these are the neighborhoods were the wealthiest families are most likely to live. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.