The President is right to call out the hypocrites like Cory Booker for their continuing attacks on him and defense of illegals.

Wanna help them so much? Great, open the doors to all the sanctuary cities like Newark and let 'em in!

Governor Murphy wants to crow about delivering services, including legal aid and free college to illegals. And along with his political shill, AG Gurbir Grewal, they've used Law Enforcement as a political tool for their own progressive agenda. Now we've got local legislators talking about subsidized health care , regardless of immigration status.

Enough is enough. If you're here illegally, you simply don't belong. That said, I'm good with some exceptions. Anyone who came here as a child, or simply overstayed a visa AND are working hard, serving their community, staying out of legal trouble, sure give 'em a pathway to remain legally. That said, those crossing the border, sometimes with children who are not their own, should be arrested and deported.

While they're waiting to be deported, send them to all the sanctuary cities where left wing pols have championed the cause at the expense of legal American citizens.

