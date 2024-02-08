Enjoy a short stack and help feed the hungry at the same time

🍽 National Pancake Day returns next week

🍽 Enjoy a free short stack at IHOP and help end hunger

🍽 It's part of the chain's Month of Giving campaign

Make some room in your belly for some fluffy, golden buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP’s National Pancake Day returns Tuesday, Feb. 13., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide, including New Jersey.

Guests can enjoy a free short stack of IHOP’s famous buttermilk pancakes for dine-in guests only while helping end hunger nationwide during IHOP’s Month of Giving with a donation on your check or online to support Feeding America.

IHOP has also announced the launch of Stacking Up Joy, a nationwide platform designed to bring people together in the communities its restaurants serve.

To kick off the Stacking Up Joy program, IHOP is partnering with Feeding America for its Month of Giving campaign to address food insecurity in local communities across New Jersey and the U.S.

Guests will be invited to add $1, $2, $3, or more onto their checks in the restaurant or when ordering online. For every dollar donated to the campaign during the entire month of February, ten meals will be provided to people facing hunger.

“At IHOP, we’re focused on serving our communities great food and value. Our restaurants and franchises are integral parts of their local communities, serving up joy through their favorite IHOP menu items or helping them access the food they need to achieve long-term food security,” says IHOP Chief Marketing Officer, Kieran Donahue.

There are about 50 IHOP restaurants in New Jersey.

