Not that flashers are considered an intellectual lot, but one in Vineland seems to be particularly stupid. According to The Daily Journal , a woman was sitting in the Vineland Public Library when a man approached her and struck up a conversation. He gave her his business card, then eventually moved closer to the woman and “gave her a look at his genitals."

The woman quickly moved away and alerted library staff. The police were summoned but he had already left. Fortunately, the moron had given her his business card, identifying him as Darrell Jones. Using that information, along with surveillance video, he was quickly apprehended. Jones was charged with two counts of lewdness, one because children were present in the library.

Moral of the story: When committing a crime, don’t give your personal information to the victim in advance (or at all, if you want to get away with it)

