If you’re feeding your kid this cereal you’ve just given up (Opinion)

Just a few short miles to the west of the New Jersey border sits Bethlehem, PA. Bethlehem is home of an Easter must ... the Peep. It's the home of the Just Born candy company which for 68 years has been cranking out marshmallow Peeps. Now some love them. Some hate them. But all agree the candy is a veritable sugar explosion.

So who decided “you know what’s a good idea? Turning Peeps into a breakfast cereal for kids!”

Yes, I was walking around a grocery store Tuesday morning and saw this abomination.

I did some digging and I found out this isn’t the first winter Peeps cereal was out out. It’s been out pre-Easter for the last two years from what I’m seeing. They say it has an Apple Jacks texture but really does have a Peeps flavor.

Let’s take a look at the first ingredient. Can we guess? Ding ding ding yes! Sugar! If you are feeding this to your kids you’re just giving up on life. Why not just start an IV drip so they can mainline Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup? Oh but wait. There’s this.

Yep. A handy board game. Perhaps they could invite the neighborhood kids over to play so all their parents will know you couldn’t care less what your child eats; Peeps cereal, lead-based paint, lard, DEET.

If you can get away with feeding your kid Peeps cereal do you even need shoes on their feet to send them to school? And for Back To School night maybe just send your substance-addicted cousin in your place.

While the name is on loan from Bethlehem’s Just Born co., you can’t fault Pennsylvania for bringing this sugar tsunami to our shores. Peeps cereal is made by Kellogg’s. So blame Michigan.

