If you support legal weed in NJ you need this website (Opinion)

One of the most polarizing issues in our state over the past the years is the legalization (or not) of marijuana in New Jersey.

Phil Murphy practically got elected on the legalize-marijuana platform, yet when it came time to pass laws to make it happen last year, state Senate Democrats just couldn’t pull the trigger. Yet another chance is upon us. We will all get a chance to vote on it in a referendum that the legislature will have on the ballot this November.

If marijuana legalization is important to you — and it should be with the huge rush of revenue that legalization will provide — there’s a website that contains every bit of information you need to know about the legalization of marijuana in our state.

According to an article on NewJerseyGlobe.com, NJCAN2020.org was set up to be a clearinghouse of sorts to disseminate information and support grassroots organizing to further the cause of legalizing marijuana. Especially during the COVID-19 shut down, many pro-legalization organizations have had difficulty getting the support they need in the traditional ways.

The article quotes NJ CAN2 020 campaign manager Axel Owen: “NJCAN2020.org will help New Jerseyans cross the finish line to create a more just, more prosperous, more equitable state.”

The website brings together a diverse group of leaders to allow them to work together to achieve the common goal of getting a “yes”on the pivotal vote in November.

The website is packed with information including full explanations of the referendum, where you can go to volunteer, voter registration and voting information, etc.

If legal cannabis is important to you, NJCAN2020.org is a one-stop shop and a great learning tool for the public to help make it happen.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

