If you need a job, American Dream needs a lot of people
American Dream, the mall/entertainment complex in the Meadowlands is slowly opening more businesses, and a lot of those businesses need to fill positions.
According to the mall’s website, while hiring continues through March, there is a special hiring event for February 17th. The event runs from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and you can pre-register for the event here.
There are jobs available in retail, food service, ride attendants, and guest services, just to name to a few. There are also management positions available; while the water park opening has been pushed back, there are positions available in the Nickelodeon Universe, the ice rink, and the indoor ski slope.
Some of the retail jobs are at:
American Eagle
Bath & Body Works
Build-A-Bear
Levi’s
Old Navy
Primark
Sephora
Victoria’s Secret
Wendys
There are over 30 stores in all that will be represented at the hiring event.
