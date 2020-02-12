If you need a job, American Dream needs a lot of people

American Dream, the mall/entertainment complex in the Meadowlands is slowly opening more businesses, and a lot of those businesses need to fill positions.

According to the mall’s website, while hiring continues through March, there is a special hiring event for February 17th. The event runs from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and you can pre-register for the event here.

There are jobs available in retail, food service, ride attendants, and guest services, just to name to a few. There are also management positions available; while the water park opening has been pushed back, there are positions available in the Nickelodeon Universe, the ice rink, and the indoor ski slope.

Some of the retail jobs are at:

American Eagle

Bath & Body Works

Build-A-Bear

Levi’s

Old Navy

Primark

Sephora

Victoria’s Secret

Wendys

There are over 30 stores in all that will be represented at the hiring event.

