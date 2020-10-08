If you like to play with Legos, here’s a job for you

If you’re a Lego fanatic and need a job, you’re ship has come in. The Legoland Discovery Center at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford is looking to hire a “Master Model Builder” and, as their website says, “Yes, it’s a real job!”

Of course, the skill level has to be pretty high to get the job; the job posting describes the position like this:

The LEGO Master Model Builder is the ultimate Playmaker who is a talented LEGO builder who can make LEGO building fun and educational for our guests. He/she will lead workshops for the little LEGO builders of the future, LEGO Education classes for schools and groups, take ownership of LEGO displays within the attraction, oversee the addition of new displays, and more.

You also have to be willing to be a representative of the brand: "As well as having the talent and creativity to build with LEGO, and the ability to inspire young children and their families, the Master Model Builder must also attend media appearances and be comfortable in the public eye."

To apply for the role, fans will need to submit a portfolio of their LEGO models, with candidates who impressive to be selected for the Brick Factor audition process.

The Legoland Discovery Center is slated to open in the Spring of 2021 and will feature 10+ LEGO-themed play zones, a 4D cinema, an Imagination Express train ride, and build and play zones. You will also be able to see all of New York and New Jersey's top landmarks made from LEGO in their MINILAND.

To apply for the job, click here.

