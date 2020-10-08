You shouldn’t need any polls to see that Kamala Harris got the better of Mike Pence at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate. His tactic of deflect and evade wore thin over time. While neither candidate was perfect (none ever is) Harris was seen as the more honest of the two in a Newsweek poll, by 60% to 31%. Who won the debate overall? Harris again by 59% to 38% in a CNN Instant Poll. (If you dismiss CNN as fake news keep in mind their same polling in 2016 actually gave the win to Pence over Hillary’s running mate Tim Kaine 48% to 42%.)

Nonetheless, if you don’t think Kamala Harris won the debate then you probably don’t think the virus is real despite the death toll, you don’t think climate change is real despite the science, etc..

Here in Jersey there are other ways to put it.

If you don’t think Kamala Harris won the debate, then...

you think property taxes are reasonable.

you think Asbury Park is in Warren County.

you think Chris Christie has anorexia.

you think Action Park was safe.

you think Jersey pizza sucks.

you think women hate Jon Bon Jovi.

you think Connecticut bagels are superior.

you think Jersey Shore was an accurate portrayal of our state.

you think Rook has lousy coffee.

you think people go up the shore.

you think the teacher’s union has no clout.

you think Jersey girls aren’t the best.

you think PBA cards don’t work.

you think everyone drives the speed limit.

you think Phil Murphy is a teeth model.

you think a Jersey tomato is just a tomato.

you think 2020 has been the best year ever.

