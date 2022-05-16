Check the candy in the pantry, especially the gummies!

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US announced a recall of 13 specific varieties of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand either embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. But they are not aware of any illnesses to date.

The products subject to the recall here.

On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code. The first three digits will indicate the implicated product.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC said it will work with retailers to remove all affected products from store shelves.

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product.

Anyone with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or visit https://www.mars.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer.

