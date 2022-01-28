If kids come knocking on your door to shovel snow, let them do it

Any time we get the threat of winter weather, two groups of people make themselves heard. The group that wants snow, and the group that doesn't.

Among those groups are two subgroups within the snow category. Those who want just a little bit of snow (think, conversational snow), and those who want a snowstorm.

Every once in a while, the big snowstorm group gets their wish. As such also comes the responsibility of clearing that snow. And unless you're in the business of snow removal, this task is one many New Jersians probably rather not deal with.

Of course, that's for adults. New Jersey's youngest residents might have a different view on this.

Kids and teens usually get excited for a snow day, and who can blame them. Unfortunately, when it comes to snow shoveling, a good percentage of them fall in line with the adults and don't want to deal with the back-breaking work.

Major Nor'Easter Hits East Coast Getty Images loading...

But there is a group that wouldn't mind clearing your walkways and driveway for you. And if you live in a neighborhood where a group of kids or teens knock on your door asking to clear snow, I say let them.

Here are some of the reasons why I say this is a smart idea.

Steve Trevelise photo Steve Trevelise photo loading...

They want to do it

If the kids are willing to do the back-breaking work for you, why stop them? They took their time to prepare and go door-to-door asking to do this job for you.

Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media loading...

They'll save you the trouble of having to do it

No boots, coats, or shovels for you. You get to stay inside where it's nice and warm while a nice group of kids handles clearing everything so you don't have to.

Three kids lying down together on white snow, outdoors winter vacation 3sbworld loading...

You'll be supporting young entrepreneurs

One of the best reasons to allow this. You'll be teaching these kids and teens the value and reward of hard work. Not only that, but you'll also be supporting their entrepreneurial spirit.

Who knows? Perhaps when they get old enough you'll be part of the reason they open their own business when they're old enough. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Newspaper Job Search zimmytws loading...

You'll be supporting jobs in the Garden State

Well, maybe not in the traditional sense. But being so many people aren't working right now (and many by choice), why not support this job they want to do for you? We certainly can use more of that.

But it even goes beyond that. These kids are eager to do the job for you. Why not be a good employer for that little bit of time it takes and let them show you what they can do.

SnowShovel-FEAT loading...

They're actually working

This goes hand-in-hand with supporting jobs. If they want to work, let them work.

Young girl holding money Tizod loading...

Don't worry so much about the money

I actually understand this one. A good percentage of us don't carry cash on us anymore, which can make it hard to pay our young entrepreneurs. But don't let that stop you from allowing them to work.

With today's tech-savvy world, it's possible they can be paid through an app on their phone. Or if it's kids younger than 12, they may not mind getting paid with a snack of some sort (think of a chocolate bar for young kids).

Those are only a few examples, but the bottom line is this. If they're willing to work, and you're willing to support them, then something can be worked out. Worse comes to worst, make arrangements to pay them later when it's safe to run out for some cash or mail them a check.

Red Snow Shovel DenisePohl, ThinkStock loading...

They want to do it

Wait, didn't we already say that? We sure did. The first reason is also our last reason. If they want to do it, then let them do it.

I'm hoping my sons will want to go out once a snowstorm ends to earn a few bucks (or, candy... that'll also make them happy). And if you're kids are on the younger side like mine are, keep it simple and only knock on your neighbor's doors.

Let's work together to support this young group of citizens and let them do what they want. Let them shovel your snow.

5 Best Sledding Hills in Ocean County, NJ

A Winter Hike at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown, New Jersey Photos from a beautiful Sunday hike at Wells Mills County Park.