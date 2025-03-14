The first day of spring arrives on March 20, 2025. Rita’s Italian Ice celebrates the day with their free Italian Ice giveaway. A tradition they have been doing for 25 years.

Rita’s has been an institution since 1984 when a Philadelphia firefighter opened a small Italian ice business on his front porch. That little shop, named after his wife Rita, served what suburban local Philadelphians call exceptional.

Rita’s has so many New Jersey locations that I assumed they were a New Jersey company. The corporate offices are in Trevose, Pennsylvania. Forty years later and business at Rita’s Italian Ice has skyrocketed to include stores in over thirty states.

Rita’s serves Italian ice, custard, concretes, blender drinks, gelati, milkshakes and take-home treats. They have a highly active community program and have sponsored charitable events and causes. I am a fan of those companies that step up into the local communities to help local charities.

They are proud to announce a new flavor this year: Skittles Italian Ice. If you love the flavor of Skittles, you love the coolness of the flavors in your favorite Italian ice.

If you walk into a Rita’s and do not know what you want, the choices will make your head spin. There are numerous choices and combinations along with specialty flavors that make a quick decision impossible.

They have a Reese’s peanut butter mudslide. Oh my god, this will take you into another place. It is exceptionally good.

If you want to try Rita’s, get there early on March 20. It is spring and it is the season of the Italian ice.

