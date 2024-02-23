Top spring break destinations for New Jersey

This is the time of year when most university students take a huge break from the grind of the classroom and enjoy a primal scream and cocktail therapy at a place usually in warm climates.

The students and young adults do it with vigor and make it a necessary part of their schedule for the year. It is not just college students who are taking to a different destination during spring break time.

Studies have shown that more adults are also taking a break or vacation between February and May to relax, warm-up, recharge and it may be because they are a creature of habit from their younger days.

Where is everyone going? Research collected from the team at AirportParkingReservations.com put together the top 10 lists of places that New Jersey residents head to during the February to May spring break. They analyzed search data from terms around spring break and information collected about destinations during that period.

The study showed that here is where New Jersey residents go for spring break:

10. Maui

A long haul for Jersey residents but it is becoming more popular. With its year-round warm temperatures, pristine beaches and no need for a passport, Maui is a desirable choice, expensive, but a desirable choice

9. Nassau, Bahamas

The Bahamas has always been on the radar for a place to head to cool out. The laid-back atmosphere, the tourist places and magnificent beaches and it is not that long a flight from Newark, a little over 3 hours and you are sipping a beverage with an umbrella on a beach in 80-degree weather.

8. Cancun, Mexico

Mexico is always a party and Cancun delivers. They have great hotels and resorts that have made it a destination for years.

7. Fort Lauderdale

The interest in this party town, and I do mean party town is primarily younger college students. It is inexpensive to get to, the hotels are reasonable and have been spring “broken” so the college students get to let loose.

6. Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. This is a destination for more adults than college students. Gambling, shows, great dining costs money and the typical college student does not have those resources, yet.

5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

This is a high-end destination that will take you almost 7 hours to get there from Newark. Bring your wallet because Cabo San Lucas is one of the most expensive regions in Mexico because of the amenities and premium hotels.

The average stay in Cabo will cost you over $500.00 per night. At these rates, we understand that this is not a college destination as much as an adult choice for a break.

4. Montego Bay, Jamaica

Like the song Montego Bay has both a party feel but you can also cool out with upper end hotels and resorts. The flight is a reasonable 4 hours, and it has become a more widely popular destination in recent years.

3. San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan has different amenities that can accommodate college students as well as adults who want to chill. The food is great, and a number of the hotels are very accommodating.

2. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

They have a wide variation of choices to select for you spring break vacation. You can go inexpensively, and you can go high ticket, but both will allow you to enjoy the pristine beaches.

1. New Orleans

This has become more of a destination for both college and adults. With outstanding hotels and some of the finest restaurants in the country, New Orleans is a destination for many adults. New Jerseyans flock to the “Big Easy” for fun, great music, party atmosphere and great food.

College students love the frivolity and party atmosphere of Bourbon Street with the music, clubs, and drinking that the city is famous for. It is said that for every day you spend in New Orleans you need a day to recoup when you get home. Good times.

I hope that you get a chance to check out one of these top ten destinations.

