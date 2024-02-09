It's not every day you hear about steep discounts on anything. Unless it's a retailer who is looking to liquidate, it's usually your run-of-the-mill kind of sales.

Especially when it comes to flights, whenever you think of the purchase price, the first thought is usually how expensive is this going to be. A very typical thought for anyone flying out of New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

Not only that but being so many of us are on a budget, purchasing airline tickets might feel like something that's out of reach. As a result, we might opt to cancel that trip we were hoping to go on.

Aside from those on a budget, others that might be trying to watch their finances are college students. Those hoping to go on spring break, for example, might hold up because of the cost to travel by air.

Well if you fall in any of the above categories where you'd like to travel but need to watch finances, huge discounts are currently underway at this New Jersey airport.

Not the biggest airport in the state, but one that's still a popular choice for many. Aside from New Jersey, those living in eastern Pennsylvania may also find this location convenient.

Frontier Airlines has announced not one, but multiple massive discounts on flights going out of Trenton-Mercer Airport. And although some of the offers are good for a short period of time, the other is more like a flash sale.

These deals are part of a spring break discount offer, geared toward those who may be on a tight budget. Here's a look at all three, beginning with the one that's only valid for a very short period of time.

Offer #1 - $19 flights

The first offer by Frontier Airlines is by far their best. Can you imagine paying only $19 to fly out of New Jersey? That's almost unheard of, but it's true. A fantastic discount especially for those on a tight budget.

And the timing couldn't be any more perfect for those looking to escape for spring break. The promotion starts at $19, with an upgrade package available for an additional $19.

There are, however, some limitations. According to njbiz.com, "The sale is applicable for flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Tampa." The offer is good for flights departing through June 19, 2024.

But note, this offer expires February 9, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. There are a few other restrictions and limitations including select blackout days, so be sure to ask about them before booking your flight.

Offer #2 - Up to 75% Off

This offer is separate from the one above, but still offers a substantially steep discount. One restriction with this offer, however, is that the discount can't apply to flights that depart on a Friday or Sunday.

In order to take advantage of this deal for up to 75% off, you'll need to be part of Frontier Airlines membership program. According to phillyblurbs.com, Frontier "is offering up to 75% off of booked flights for 'Discount Den' members."

The 75% off deal is valid on flights through May 24 and must be booked by April 4. Also note, that you'll need to enter the promo code "SPRING" when booking your flight.

Offer #3 - Up to 50% Off

This deal is essentially the same as offer #2 mentioned above, but it's for those who aren't members of Frontier Airlines membership program. Although not as much as members, up to 50% off for non-members is still a really good offer to take advantage of.

Same as the members-only offer, flights must be booked by April with travel occurring by May 24. Flights also must not depart on Fridays or Sundays in order to take advantage of the deal.

And don't forget to enter the promo code, "SPRING" when booking your flight.

Click or tap here for more info on Trenton-Mercer Airport, including flight information. For more on the deals above and to book your flight from Frontier Airlines, click or tap here.

